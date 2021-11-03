More charges for alleged swindler

kaieteur News – Twenty-three-year-old, Darrell LaFargue of 95 Block ‘F’ North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, who was charged previously for allegedly swindling over $500,000 from a security firm was on Monday slapped with 14 similar charges.

LaFargue appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. He denied the charges, which allege that between July 2021 and August 2021, at Regent Street, Georgetown while being employed as a clerk or servant at Queensway Security Service Inc. stole $514, 486 from the security firm.

He was placed on a total of $ 210,000 bail and is expected to make his next court appearance on December 6, 2021.

On October 18, 2021, LaFargue made his first court appearance and he was placed on $450,000 bail for allegedly swindling over $500,000 from a security firm.

The court heard on that hearing of the matter that a total of 56 fraud charges were made out against LaFargue. He had denied the 15 charges, which stated that between August 21, 2021, and September 4, 2021, at Regent Street, Georgetown while being employed as a clerk or servant at Queensway Security Service Inc., he stole the sum of $585, 028.

Kaieteur News had reported that he was initially placed on $40,000 bail on each of the 15 fraud charges, but his bail was later reduced to $30,000, on each of the 15 charges. The condition of the bail is that he reports to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, every Friday until the hearing and determination of his matter.