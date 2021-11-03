GCB congratulates Chanderpaul and Sarwan on Induction to MCC

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has congratulated Shivnarine Chanderpaul and RamnareshSarwan on their recent induction as Honorary Life Members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The MCC has awarded Honorary Life Membership (HLM) of the Club to some of the world’s finest cricketers and recently announced Chanderpaul and Sarwan as the latest West Indian cricketers to join the list of twenty seven (27) West Indians previously bestowed with this outstanding recognition. Sarwan and Chanderpaul, along with Trinidadian Ian Bishop, were among the 18 players inducted in 2021.

MCC Cricket Committee considers the nomination of cricketers for HLM by examining the outstanding international careers of some of the greats of the game. HLM is awarded to individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to MCC or to the game in general.

Chanderpaul is West Indies’ most capped Test player with 164 matches and 11867 runs (second highest Test runs for West Indies) at an average of 51.37 including a highest score of 203 not out against South Africa(2005) and Bangladesh (2012). He is the eighth leading scorer in Test cricket. Sarwan racked up 15 Test centuries, 5842 Test runs at an average of 40.01, with 291 against England in 2009 being his highest. Both Chanderpaul and Sarwan captained Guyana and West Indies.

Chanderpaul has continued to serve Guyana’s cricket with his most recent contribution being Assistant Coach of the Guyana Jaguars team while Sarwan currently serves as Chairman of the Senior Selection Panel of the GCB.

The GCB recognises their achievements and hereby wishes to congratulate them on another notable achievement in their already illustrious careers.