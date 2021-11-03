Dharmic Sabha to host virtual Diwali motorcade on Wednesday

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha said it will be hosting a virtual Diwali motorcade Wednesday evening.

In a press release, the Sabha said recognising that Guyanese are missing the traditional Diwali motorcade, which it hosts yearly, that brings thousands of persons on the roadways and at LBI Community Centre Ground, it will this year host the event virtually on Wednesday, November 3rd at 8:00pm on E-Networks- Ch. 3, NCN -Ch. 11, NTN Ch. 69 and Skar TV.

The Sabha said after the overwhelming viewership response by thousands last year; this year, persons can once again view the spectacular virtual motorcade on the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Facebook page at the same time, 8:00pm. “This format has been used to share aspects of the motorcade amidst the Covid-19 pandemic as the Dharmic Sabha continues to promote, sustain and share our religious and cultural heritage in Guyana and further afield. It brings the joy, happiness and devotion that is pervasive in Guyana for Diwali to the world virtually. We encourage persons to stay safe and get vaccinated so that next year, we can return to the traditional motorcade,” the release added.

According to the Sabha, performances will be done by Dharmic Nritya Sangh, Ben Parag, Vishale Sukhram, Suchitra Rampersaud, Aartie Sookhai- Khellawan, Rekha Ranglall, Sookrane Boodhoo, , Bunty and Suraj Singh and others on the virtual motorcade. “Dharmic Sabha encourages Guyanese to visit the countrywide sites of Deep Jale including the main site at the Kitty Seawall Roundabout with family and friends as we prepare to celebrate Diwali 2021 on Thursday, November 4.”