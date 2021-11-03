COVID death toll at 926

– Region 10 resident is country’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported that an 84-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease has died.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 926. According to the ministry, the woman was an unvaccinated patient who died on August 26, last while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Meanwhile, in its latest edition of the COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 62 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,719. The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 62 persons are in institutional isolation; 2,499 are in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 32,218 persons who were infected with the virus have recovered.

