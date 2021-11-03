Businessman, Paul Daby dies of COVID-19

Kaieteur News – Owner of the popular Rio Night Club in Georgetown, Paul Daby also known “Uncle Paul” has succumbed to COVID-19 while receiving treatment in Colombia.

The businessman fell ill a few weeks back and was rushed to the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal after experiencing breathing problems.

He was diagnosed later with COVID-19. His condition reportedly began to deteriorate and in a bid to save his life, his relatives decided to transfer him to a private medical facility. Daby was flown eventually to Colombia for treatment where he died.