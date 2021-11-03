Businessman, Paul Daby dies of COVID-19

Latest update November 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Owner of the popular Rio Night Club in Georgetown, Paul Daby also known “Uncle Paul” has succumbed to COVID-19 while receiving treatment in Colombia.
The businessman fell ill a few weeks back and was rushed to the Infectious Disease Hospital at Liliendaal after experiencing breathing problems.
He was diagnosed later with COVID-19. His condition reportedly began to deteriorate and in a bid to save his life, his relatives decided to transfer him to a private medical facility. Daby was flown eventually to Colombia for treatment where he died.
Nov 03, 2021Yesterday, local Table Tennis ace Shemar Britton won both his preliminary matches handsomely to advance to the main draw of the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Ecuador Open. The...
Nov 03, 2021
Nov 03, 2021
Nov 03, 2021
Nov 03, 2021
Nov 03, 2021
Kaieteur News – One of the Guyanese I have had a long friendship with is Dr. Mark Kirton. I am talking about almost... more
Kaieteur News – The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) lacks the moral authority to mediate between... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]