Britton through to main draw

Yesterday, local Table Tennis ace Shemar Britton won both his preliminary matches handsomely to advance to the main draw of the 2021 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Ecuador Open.

The lefty’s first match against local man Ignacio Paul Cedeno Ponce was a walk in the park as the former Caribbean U-21 champion won comfortably; 4-1. Britton kept his calm after losing the first game 11-6 to win the next four sets, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8 and 11-6.

The Caribbean Senior bronze medalist is playing in his first Senior World Tournament and he didn’t break a sweat. In his second preliminary match he disposed of Rodrigo Ali of Peru, winning the first 4-2, third, fourth and sixth sets en route to victory with respective scores of 11-6, 11-8, 11-6 and 11-18.

Britton’s upcoming fixtures are yet to be finalised but the final will be contested this Saturday.