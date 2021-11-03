Bogus GPL meter readers to be charged today

Latest update November 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 03, 2021 News
— one is a suspect in another robbery
Kaieteur News – The two men who allegedly faked their identities as meter readers of the Guyana Power and Light company (GPL) and attempted to rob a woman on Monday will appear at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court today.
Police identified them as: Jose Fraser, 25, a porter of Bagotstown, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and Jaleel Thomas of Cinema Street Diamond. Investigators told Kaieteur News that both of the men have since given them statements admitting that their intention on Monday was to rob a woman at her Covent Garden home. They admitted too that they had entered her premises posing as GPL meter readers.
Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a release noted that one of the men is a suspect in another robbery as well and that he was being interrogated by detectives for that crime. The men were reportedly captured by an officer attached to the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and police constable attached to the Providence Police Station after their robbery plans were foiled by residents of Covent Garden.
This newspaper was told that residents were alerted by the screams of the victim, the woman who they were attempting to rob. One of them had allegedly grabbed her by the hands and tried to force her into her home while demanding valuables. The victim had reportedly raised an alarm by shouting “thief” and her alert neighbours responded. According to reports, the suspects decided to abort their mission with the angry neighbours chasing behind. They were captured subsequently after a police constable on a patrol bike and a GRA officer were notified of the attempted robbery.
