Anthony sees ‘decline’ in Covid cases, deaths

… confirms AstraZeneca second dose will expire month-end

Kaiteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony has made an appeal for members of the public who took the first dose of the Astrazenca vaccines to get their second shot in a hurry before it expires at the end of November.

The minister was at the time addressing concerns about the vaccines being expired during the routine COVID-19 press update. During the interview, Minister Anthony disclosed that incidents of COVID-19 in Guyana are on the decline. Alluding to the recent trends of cases of virus, Minister Anthony revealed that the decreased number of cases is reflected in the rate of hospitalisation across the country.

“Because we are getting fewer cases, we have also noticed that in our hospitalisation rates right now, we have 60 persons in hospitals across the country, 35 of them are at Ocean View with 14 of them in the ICU. So, this is a drastic change from what we had a couple weeks ago when we were seeing about 100-120 cases at Ocean View, that is now down to 35. We’ve also had up to 38 persons in the ICU that has come down to about 14,” Dr. Anthony said.

Additionally, the minister announced the deaths as a result of COVID-19 are also decreasing. He added, “With a decrease in hospitalisation for severe cases, we are also noticing that the death rates are going down and that also is a very important sign. The mortality rate right now is 12.2 percent, or 12 persons to every 10,000 persons in the population. Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks, we will see this number go down further and that’s what we are working on right now.”

In this regard, Dr. Anthony said that the Ministry has been working to monitor hotspot areas across the country. “So right now, we have 2,673 active cases and the cases vary by regions, so the regions where I really would consider hot spots are in Region Three and Region Four. We also have in Region Eight and Region Ten,” the minister said.

As it regards, Region Three, the Minister stated that areas like Pouderoyen, Tuschen, Parfaite Harmonie, Parika, Crane, Zeelugt, Cornelia Ida, Vreed-en-Hoop and Hague, have a higher number of cases.

In Region Four, he said communities like Diamond, Grove Herstelling, Kitty, Sophia, Campbellville, Cummings lodge, and the East Coast communities of Enterprise, Mon Repos and Triumph, are also considered hot spots. According to Dr. Anthony, Mahdia in Region Eight and Wismar, Amelia’s Ward and McKenzie in Region 10 have a higher number of cases than other parts of those regions. Meanwhile, in terms of vaccination, Dr. Anthony disclosed 383,013 persons have taken the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, representing 74.7 percent of the adult population, and 245.932 have taken the second dose, amounting to 47.9 of the adult population.