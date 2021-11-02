RHTY&SC hosts 8th Ansa McAl Award of Excellence Programme

– Five outstanding medical personnel honored

Five outstanding medical personnel in Region Six were honored last Friday when the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) and its 12 cricket teams hosted the eighth edition of the Ansa McAl Award of Excellence at the St Francis Center Hall in the presence of Ministers of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues.

The awards have been sponsored by beverage giants since 2014. Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the main objectives of the award in to recongise the outstanding contributions of heroes in the County and more importantly, to do so while they are alive.

Over the years, the Club had honored five persons per year under the subheadings of sports, culture, educational, community development and health. This year in response to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, the club decided to honor five medical personnel.

Foster stated that all medical workers in our country are heroes in their own rights as they have braved the crisis to serve humanity when many would have quit in fear of the dreaded virus. The five awardees are, Dr Dian Thomas, Dr. Rafeek Rahaman, Dr. Carolyn Jones, Sister Caroline Phillips and Sister Lelawattie Sawh.

The awardees were selected by the Administration of the Region Six RDC on the recommendation of the club. Foster stated that the Ansa McAl Award is the third highest that the club shares out on an annual basis.

The Dolphin Award of Excellence is the highest and is given to friends of the club who are considered positive role models and the Zenith Award of Excellence which is especially reserved for club members.

Foster expressed gratitude to the awardees for their service to Region Six and for their dedication despite the difficult circumstances. He urged them to uphold the high standards that they have set themselves in the past and to be extra careful during these times.

Foster also stated that the Club is fully committed to assisting the health sector in the county as it wants to make a positive difference. Special thanks were extended to the Management of the Ansa McAl especially its Managing Director Troy Cadogan for their continued support of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation.

Ansa McAl, Foster noted is a real friend of the club and has been on board for over two decades in the activities of the club. Also coming in for praise was Regional Executive Officer Navindra Persaud for his support in making the event a success.

Each of the awardees received a plaque, medal of excellence, framed certificate and two special gifts including and an Ansa McAl hamper. Ministers Croal and Rodrigues both congratulated the awardees on being selected and hailed the Club for honoring the unsung heroes who often work behind the curtains without recognition.

The cricket teams of the club are sponsored by Poonai Pharmacy, Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Bakewell, Metro, Pepsi, Vitality Inc and Namilco Thunderbolt Flour.