Pfizer vaccine available to persons 12 years and older

Kaieteur News – Beginning this week, persons 12 years and older can receive the US-made Pfizer vaccine. This announcement was made yesterday by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, during his daily COVID-19 update.

“As of this week we are going to open up the use of the Pfizer vaccine to anyone who would like to get the Pfizer vaccine. So basically now anyone 12 years and above can access the Pfizer vaccine,” the Minister said.

When Guyana received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine in August, it was only being administered to children between the ages of 12 and 18, but in October the vaccine was extended to pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

The Minister said too that with this vaccine now being available to the public, he is optimistic that those who are unvaccinated would opt to be inoculated.

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony revealed too that local health authorities are preparing for the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine for children 11 to five years old. He noted that currently this vaccine is pending approval from the United States-Food and Drugs Department (FDA) and the US-Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We have started some amount of training of our staff, because this particular age group would require a vaccine that is one-third of the current doses that we are giving. We have started that training, and during this week we would complete that training,” he pointed out.

The Minister went on to explain that the Pfizer Company had done trials in which both doses were compared to see if they would have the same effect when administered to the younger age cohort. “What they have been able to demonstrate is that with the lower dose, with this age category (5 to 11 years), that it was as effective as the full dose in the high age group,” he related.