Ministry records 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health in a release stated that five more persons who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 925.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of four unvaccinated persons and another whose vaccination status is unknown. All five of them, the Ministry reported, died on Sunday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The country’s latest fatalities are that of a 67-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and four women – a 75-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 72-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and a 66-year-old and an 88-year-old from Region Four.

Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Health Ministry recorded 36 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,657. Out of that figure, 18,803 are women while 16,854 are men.

The dashboard shows that there are 13 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 57 persons in institutional isolation, 2,758 in home isolation and four in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 31,904 persons who were infected with the virus have recovered.