Miner found dead at abandoned shop

Latest update November 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old miner whose decomposing body was found on Friday last lying on the veranda of an abandoned shop at Peesink Landing, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
The dead man has been identified as Christopher Abel of Lot 18, Catherine Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. His remains were discovered by another miner around 05:30hrs.
Crime scene experts who turned up at the scene reported that there were no marks of violence seen on the exposed parts of the corpse.
However, persons from the areas told Region Seven detectives that Abel had arrived at the Landing a few days before his body was found. They related that he complained to them that he was feeling unwell and did not have money to take care of himself or travel home.
Detectives are now awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of Abel’s death.
