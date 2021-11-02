Latest update November 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Miner found dead at abandoned shop

Nov 02, 2021 News

Kaieteur  News – Police are investigating the death of a 62-year-old miner whose decomposing body was found on Friday last lying on the veranda of an abandoned shop at Peesink Landing, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
The dead man has been identified as Christopher Abel of Lot 18, Catherine Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. His remains were discovered by another miner around 05:30hrs.
Crime scene experts who turned up at the scene reported that there were no marks of violence seen on the exposed parts of the corpse.
However, persons from the areas told Region Seven detectives that Abel had arrived at the Landing a few days before his body was found. They related that he complained to them that he was feeling unwell and did not have money to take care of himself or travel home.
Detectives are now awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of Abel’s death.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Shemar Britton in action today at Ecuador Open

Shemar Britton in action today at Ecuador Open

Nov 02, 2021

Shemar Britton, a former Caribbean Caribbean Under-21 and Men’s Singles champion, will represent Guyana at the Ecuador Open, which is part of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World...
Read More
PMTC come from behind to clinch Power Zone C/Ships

PMTC come from behind to clinch Power Zone

Nov 02, 2021

Guyanese Heyliger dreams of helping Canada to a T20 WC

Guyanese Heyliger dreams of helping Canada to a...

Nov 02, 2021

RHTY&SC hosts 8th Ansa McAl Award of Excellence Programme

RHTY&SC hosts 8th Ansa McAl Award of...

Nov 02, 2021

Guyana’s U-17 Lady Jags qualify for 2022 Concacaf Championship

Guyana’s U-17 Lady Jags qualify for 2022...

Nov 02, 2021

Fruta Conquerors are Region #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup champs

Fruta Conquerors are Region #7 Chairman...

Nov 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]