PMTC come from behind to clinch Power Zone C/Ships

By Calvin Chapman

The inaugural Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) Power Zone Championship which was organised by North Nation Inc., saw Port Mourant Training Center (PMTC) lifting eth inaugural title at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Sunday night last.

Play began at 09:00hrs at the Homestretch Avenue facility in the four team tournament which consisted of finalists, Eagles and PMTC, Castrol Strikers and Young Achievers Volleyball Club.

The final served off at 15:00hrs and it was a closely contested affair from the onset with the first game being pushed for a tie-breaker which Eagles eventually won 31-29.

Port Mourant, that had only one week to train following a long layoff since the covid-19 pandemic; according to their Coach Levi Nedd, then equalised proceeding with a calm 25-20 win.

Eagles, the favourites for the championship and the majority of the in-house spectators then bounced back to retain their lead with a 25-20 win of their own. Now, Eagles in their match set were flying high, with a comfortable 10-7 lead over PMTC but then everything went downhill from that point as they were outscored 33-14 for the remainder of the contest.

PMTC won the fourth set 25-14 after being down 10-7 then won the 15 point final set 15-9 to walk away with the $150,000 cash prize. PMTC received $100,000 for the first place finish while their star player Shemroy Ross copped the $50,000 MVP cash prize.