Guyana’s latest centenarian is Lilian Rosaline Chin

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s latest centenarian, Lilian Rosaline Chin, was born in 1921 in Newtown, Kitty and attended the Moravian school. When her husband passed away at 53 years of age,

Lilian who was 51 at the time, found solace by helping children who lived on Gordon Street, Kitty where she has lived for 35 years.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, in celebrating Lilian noted in a release that she is the second centenarian known to her family. Her grandmother lived to be 105 years old.

“It is safe to say that this family knows some secret to longevity, since her oldest child is 81 years old,” the release added.

Mrs. Chin welcomed staff from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security to her Seaforth Street, Campbellville home to mark her birthday, last Thursday.

During the visit, she and her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren chatted about her life and journey. The Ministry also presented her with a hamper to mark the occasion.