GTT to reduce backlog of landline applications in Bartica

– company connects over 20 residents and schools over weekend

Kaieteur News – Following a recent meeting with the mayor and residents in Bartica, Region Seven, GTT over the weekend installed and connected over 20 schools and residents with landline services.

In a release the company noted that among the schools connected are Potaro Primary, Bartica Secondary, St. John the Baptist primary, 1st Avenue Nursery and Bydarabo Nursery to name a few, along with the Resource centre and Radio Bartica,.”

Residents within the area lauded the company’s prompt response to their concerns following their recent meeting with GTT’s Executive team on October 15, 2021.

Dorm mother for the Bartica One Mile Dormitory, Barbara Hopkinson, said, “We feel great, because in this 21st century we need communication. We are trusting for excellent service going forward.”

GTT’s Chief Executive Officer, Damian Blackburn, during the recent meeting with the Mayor of Bartica and residents, highlighted that the company had already started installation of new towers within the region to provide customers with improved mobile services by April 2022.

“Internet and access to the internet is a fundamental human right, and I will fight for that right for residents within this region,” he said.

The CEO stated that while the tower within Bartica has been built to support improved mobile service, customers will only benefit from the upgrade with the installation of a second tower at Waratilla.

“With our new goal to position GTT as a 21st century customer centric organisation, we have been listening to customers’ concerns and acting on them where we can. One of our promises is to reliably connect customers and while Fibre is not an option in the short term, we will definitely provide residents with our new high-speed mobile data services by next April,” he stated.

More landline installations are expected to continue to reduce a backlog of applications for residents within the region.

Since taking office in May 2021, GTT’s Blackburn has restructured the telephone company into four business units to better address the needs of its customers across Guyana.