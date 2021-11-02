Latest update November 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Girl, 15, fights off relative who tried to rape her

Nov 02, 2021

Kaieteur News – A decision by a 15-year-old girl to fight back helped to save her from being raped by her own relative during the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, the attempted rape of the girl took place around 03:00hrs at her home located in the Region Seven Area.  The relative who tried to rape her has been identified as a 19-year-old man. Police reported that the girl was awakened from her sleep by someone choking her and when she opened her eyes she saw her relative forcing himself on her.

She reportedly began to fight back and a scuffle ensued between the two. Other persons residing in the house were awakened by the noise from the scuffle. As a result, the relative decided to stop his attack and ran away.

A report was subsequently lodged with police and a manhunt has been launched for the suspect.

