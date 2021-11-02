Four in hiding after allegedly killing Parika man

Latest update November 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Region Three have launched an investigation into the brutal killing of Trevor Allen, who was chopped and stabbed several times by four identifiable men at Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo.
Allen was attacked sometime around 20:50hrs on Sunday during a drinking spree with his brothers at a shop in the Parika Façade area. According to police, while consuming alcohol with his brothers, a heated argument ensued between Allen and one of the four suspects. The suspect reportedly held onto Allen and cuffed him to his face. This caused him to retaliate.
Police revealed that it was during the fight between the two that the three other suspects turned up with a cutlass and knives and launched their attack on Allen.
One of Allen’s brothers, Harvey Allen, had attempted to rescue him but he too was attacked by the men. According to reports, after receiving a chop to his back, Harvey sought refuge in a nearby canal where he watched the suspects continue their attack on his brother.
Harvey then raised an alarm and this caused the suspects to throw bricks at him. Persons who heard the man’s calls summoned the police, but the suspects had fled the area by the time ranks arrived.
According to police, Allen was seen lying motionless with five stab wounds about the region of his abdomen and a chop wound to the forehead.
His body was removed and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His remains were then transferred to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it awaits a post mortem examination.
Up to press time, no arrest was made.
Nov 02, 2021Shemar Britton, a former Caribbean Caribbean Under-21 and Men’s Singles champion, will represent Guyana at the Ecuador Open, which is part of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World...
Nov 02, 2021
Nov 02, 2021
Nov 02, 2021
Nov 02, 2021
Nov 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – One of the US’ most accomplished scholars who for the past 50 years have analysed Caribbean society... more
Kaieteur News – The delegates to the forthcoming Congress of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) will not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]