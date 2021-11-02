Four in hiding after allegedly killing Parika man

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Three have launched an investigation into the brutal killing of Trevor Allen, who was chopped and stabbed several times by four identifiable men at Parika Façade, East Bank Essequibo.

Allen was attacked sometime around 20:50hrs on Sunday during a drinking spree with his brothers at a shop in the Parika Façade area. According to police, while consuming alcohol with his brothers, a heated argument ensued between Allen and one of the four suspects. The suspect reportedly held onto Allen and cuffed him to his face. This caused him to retaliate.

Police revealed that it was during the fight between the two that the three other suspects turned up with a cutlass and knives and launched their attack on Allen.

One of Allen’s brothers, Harvey Allen, had attempted to rescue him but he too was attacked by the men. According to reports, after receiving a chop to his back, Harvey sought refuge in a nearby canal where he watched the suspects continue their attack on his brother.

Harvey then raised an alarm and this caused the suspects to throw bricks at him. Persons who heard the man’s calls summoned the police, but the suspects had fled the area by the time ranks arrived.

According to police, Allen was seen lying motionless with five stab wounds about the region of his abdomen and a chop wound to the forehead.

His body was removed and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His remains were then transferred to the Ezekiel Funeral Home where it awaits a post mortem examination.

Up to press time, no arrest was made.