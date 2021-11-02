Shemar Britton in action today at Ecuador Open

Shemar Britton, a former Caribbean Caribbean Under-21 and Men’s Singles champion, will represent Guyana at the Ecuador Open, which is part of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Contender Series, beginning today.

Britton has been recognised as one of the most talented players in the country and he will get to work on the table from 10:45hrs on today’s opening day in his first preliminary match. The competition is scheduled to conclude on Saturday at the Totoracocha Sports Complex Avenida los Andes and Avenida del Condor Cuenca, Ecuador.

There will be several individual events inclusive of the Men’s and Women’s Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles. All the events will be played via a Main Draw (knockout) and First Stage (Singles round-robin; Doubles– knockout).

The Men’s and Women’s Singles will be best-of-seven games, while the Doubles and Mixed Doubles will be best-of-five games. The tournament will be a compact one with over 24 male participants from Belgium, India, Peru, Puerto Rico, Austria and Mexico.

The correspondence from the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) noted that, “This offers a great opportunity for Britton to have great match practice in assessing where his game is after over a 18-month hiatus from competition due to the covid 19 pandemic.”