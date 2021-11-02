Shemar Britton in action today at Ecuador Open

Latest update November 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 02, 2021 Sports
Shemar Britton, a former Caribbean Caribbean Under-21 and Men’s Singles champion, will represent Guyana at the Ecuador Open, which is part of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Contender Series, beginning today.
Britton has been recognised as one of the most talented players in the country and he will get to work on the table from 10:45hrs on today’s opening day in his first preliminary match. The competition is scheduled to conclude on Saturday at the Totoracocha Sports Complex Avenida los Andes and Avenida del Condor Cuenca, Ecuador.
There will be several individual events inclusive of the Men’s and Women’s Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles. All the events will be played via a Main Draw (knockout) and First Stage (Singles round-robin; Doubles– knockout).
The Men’s and Women’s Singles will be best-of-seven games, while the Doubles and Mixed Doubles will be best-of-five games. The tournament will be a compact one with over 24 male participants from Belgium, India, Peru, Puerto Rico, Austria and Mexico.
The correspondence from the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) noted that, “This offers a great opportunity for Britton to have great match practice in assessing where his game is after over a 18-month hiatus from competition due to the covid 19 pandemic.”
Nov 02, 2021Shemar Britton, a former Caribbean Caribbean Under-21 and Men’s Singles champion, will represent Guyana at the Ecuador Open, which is part of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World...
Nov 02, 2021
Nov 02, 2021
Nov 02, 2021
Nov 02, 2021
Nov 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – One of the US’ most accomplished scholars who for the past 50 years have analysed Caribbean society... more
Kaieteur News – The delegates to the forthcoming Congress of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) will not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]