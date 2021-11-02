Family assaulted, robbed at gunpoint during home invasion

Kaieteur News –A family of three was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who gained access to their home by scaling their fence. The incident which took place around 20:45hrs on Sunday reportedly involved five men who were armed with handguns and cutlasses.

Kaieteur News understands that two of the victims – a 56-year-old housewife and a 23-year-old woman – were inside the house while a 20-year-old man was outside on his phone.

According to reports, the family member who was outside noticed when two men scaled the fence from a western direction and approached him.

During the confrontation the suspects pulled out a handgun and lashed the young man to his face rendering him unconscious. The 23-year-old family member stated that she heard a “male voice” advising her not to move and she complied. The perpetrator then approached her with a handgun and demanded money. She reportedly handed over $60,000 in cash.

They then took the housewife to her room and started to ransack the area as they demanded cash and jewellery. They managed to obtain a cell phone valued $25,000 and an iPhone 7 valued $105,000.

The suspects then made good their escape after scaling the fence. A police investigation is ongoing.