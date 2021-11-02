Bandits posing as GPL meter readers captured

– had reportedly attempted to escape in public transportation

Kaieteur News – Police stationed on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) have captured two bandits who had attempted to rob a woman in her home yesterday, by reportedly posing as meter

readers attached to the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL). According to police, the men had tried to invade the woman’s home located at Second Street, Covent Garden, EBD around midday but her screams thwarted their plan and they attempted to escape from her angry neighbours in public transportation (minibus).

According to reports, the men approached the unsuspecting resident who was home alone at the time and in her yard. Instead of performing the duties of meter readers, one of the bandits reportedly grabbed her arm and tried to force her upstairs but she started screaming “thief”.

Her neighbours were reportedly alerted by her screams and began to shout at them. The fake GPL meter readers then aborted their plan and started to run away with the angry residents chasing them.

Based on the inquiries conducted by investigating ranks, the men had stopped a minibus along the Covent Garden Public Road in an attempt to escape. However, the angry neighbours had by then alerted police, and motorbike patrol ranks intercepted the bus and were able to capture the men.