US Ambassador supports Nexgen Golf Academy Cancer Awareness Programme

Latest update November 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – US Ambassador Her Excellency Sarah Ann Lynch expressed her support for the Nexgen Golf Academy Cancer Awareness 5th Annual Golf event on Friday afternoon when she joined dozens of players who came out to participate.
Ambassador Lynch lauded The Academy President Aleem Hussaina and his team for this amazing setting and their continued support for a wonderful cause. “I hope that this serves as an example and leads to more events for charity across the country,” she said.
The Ambassador, on behalf of Nexgen Golf and Maraiko Bay Resorts, Assuria General Insurance, Toolsie Persaud Ltd and H. Nauth & Sons, presented a check to Ms. Monette Harry from the Cancer Institute who thanked the donors. “This has become an annual event that needs little coordination since we’ve had the support from Nexgen and Mr. Hussain for so many years, and it’s getting bigger and better.”
Ambassador Lynch then went on to take a golf lesson and demonstrate that her talents extended beyond diplomacy as she exceeded even her own expectations by hitting the ball close to the 100 yards marker prompting her comment, “Aleem has finally convinced me to play after many years and this facility, so close to the Embassy will make it much easier for me to play on e regular basis.”
Amongst those in attendance were Ian Lee Chung, Executive Director of the Private Sector Commission; Roberto Reale, Country Manager American-Caribe; Rudy Ramalingum Chief Operating Officer Maraiko Bay; Yogendra Arjune, General Manager Assuria General Insurance; Mohamed Majeed General Manager H. Nauth and Sons and Halim ‘Noel’ Khan, President Region three Private Sector; Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore and Deputy Speaker Lenox Shuman.
Hussain said to the gathering, “We all know someone who has been affected by cancer (our family lost Dr. Abu Bakar Hussain) several years ago so this is somewhat personal and rest assured, we will continue the fight.”
The Pink themed event, which was coordinated by Ms. Dianne Innis of Party Castle, was set on the lawns of the golf academy and guests were treated to food and beverages which were served by the UG Second Year medical students who volunteered in advance their first luncheon event set for next Saturday at the same venue, along with complimentary massages provided by Modfin Salon and Spa.
There was a golf competition that saw defending Guyana and Barbados Women’s Champion Julie Stevenson showcasing her talent. The winners were as follows: Women- First place: Jennifer Timmins, Second place: Rebecca Wills, Third place: Hardeevi Parsad.
Men-First place: Devindra Raghubansi, Second place: Kelvin Doman, Third place: Deputy Speaker Lenox Shuman. Juniors-First place: Adam Arjune, Second place: Rishi Jhaveri, Third place: Rebecca Reale.
Hussain was joined by Allied Arts Unit Sports Coordinator Kurt Braithwaite after their return from training eight secondary schools in Region two. Mr. Braithwaite emphasized that the response to the development of Golf nationwide by Nexgen continues to defy expectations and the next phase would be building of courses and facilities to train golfers.
Hussain said, “We have laid the foundation and planted the seeds for growth and in our discussions with Noel, we will see rapid growth of the sport in Region three. We hope that this model of cooperation and promotion is adopted by everyone as it has produced proven results.”
For more information on the fight for the cure, visit the Cancer Institute on Lamaha Street. Those interested in using golf as a fundraising activity may contact the Academy at 645-0944.
