RHTY&SC launch Christmas Programme with donation to Port Mourant Hospital

Kaieteur News – The twelve cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) on Thursday last donated multiple items to the Port Mourant Public Hospital as Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation officially launched its 2021 Christmas outreach programme.

The teams – Poonai Pharmacy Under 12 and 13, Farfan and Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate , Vitality Inc. Under-23, Metro Female , Namilco Thunderbolt Under-21 and First Division on an annual basis host a multi million dollars charity programme which includes donations to several institutions .

RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster who along with his Deputy Simon Naidu spearheads the programme which includes the distribution of one thousand food hampers, seven thousand toys, one thousand special Christmas packages, five hundred Christmas breakfast, cycles and school bags for less fortunate families.

The teams would also be making donations to fellow cricket clubs, senior citizens home and orphanages. The teams are also hoping to host the seventh edition of the very popular Rose Hall Town Christmas Village in the compound of the RHT Primary School.

The Village, once approved by the National covid-19 Task Force would be held from the 22nd to 24th of December. The entire compound of the school would be transformed into a dreamland for kids.

The donation to the hospital consisted of two tables, two office chairs and two blood pressure testing machines. Foster, who has a close working relationship with the management of the Hospital had paid a visit to ascertain its immediate needs.

He informed that the Hospital had a special place in his heart and that as long as he is the Secretary/CEO of the club, it would continue to support the government run institution. He hailed the professional attitude of the staff and had special words of praise for head of the institution Dr. G. Sukhdeo.

Regional Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain handed over the donation to Hospital Administrator Shaneeza Nabi. Ministers of Housing Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues were both present at the ceremony and congratulated the work of the club in making a positive difference.

The RHTY&SC MS. has over the last two years made several significant contributions and sponsored three awards ceremony for the staff including doctors, nurses, management staff and porters.