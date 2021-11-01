PS caught collecting bribe…DPP tells Police to correct file and resend

Kaieteur News – More than three weeks after the Permanent Secretary (PS) attached to the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs was caught in a sting operation collecting a bribe from a contractor, the file is presently with investigators where adjustments are being made.

Sharon Hicks, 42, of 811 Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was arrested at her Quamina and Thomas Streets, South Cummingsburg office on Thursday October 7, 2021 during the police operation.

According to Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack,S.C, has returned the file to the Guyana Police Force (GPF). He noted that based on suggestions from the DPP, the investigators are currently clearing up the points raised by the legal advisor.

The Crime Chief further noted that thereafter, the file will be forwarded for further legal advice.

Kaieteur News had reported that the sting operation was setup after a businessman who usually provides security services to the Ministry reported to the police that the PS was demanding money from him before she signed off on his invoices.

Hicks and the businessman’s father had a deal in which she would help him secure a contract with the Ministry and in return, he pays her $200,000 a month. After the businessman’s father died, he took over his father’s business and that is when Hicks approached him to strike the same deal with him, to which he first agreed.

However, after reportedly paying Hicks for three months, he became tired and reported the matter to the police. As such, the sting operation was setup and marked notes were handed over to the PS by the contractor while in her office. After Hicks collected the money, a plainclothes police rank walked into her office, identified himself and cautioned her. She was then told of the allegation and arrested.

Hicks was later sent on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.