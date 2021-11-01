Persons must now be fully vaccinated to enter country, public buildings – Official Gazette

Kaieteur News – In the recently issued COVID-19 Emergency measures published in the Official Gazette which will go into effect from today, persons travelling to Guyana and those entering public buildings must now be “fully vaccinated”.

As defined in the updated measures for this month, a person is only considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving an approved single-dose vaccine, the second dose of an approved two-dose vaccine, or any mix and match combination of approved vaccines administered at least 17 days apart.

In previous orders, a person was considered vaccinated if they took a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Gazetted orders, a “public building” means any building in which the public has lawful access to and this includes both publicly and privately owned entities including all institutions of learning.

The government orders stipulates that a person who received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or is unvaccinated, and wishes to enter a public building, they should make an appointment and present a negative PCR test which was taken within seven days of their appointment before they are allowed in.

This requirement however, does not apply to persons wishing to access any healthcare services at any medical institutions.

As it relates to entry into the country by land or sea, the new measures indicate that before anyone is allowed in, they must present to the relevant authorities a negative PCR test or approved antigen test taken within 72 hours of the date of their arrival and show proof of fully vaccination.

Travelling by air, it is required that persons comply with any port health measures issued by the Ministry of Health or any measures released from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority.

Following this, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in a notice said that with effect from November 1, persons requiring entry into the country must provide proof of being fully vaccinated and present a negative PCR or antigen test taken with 72 hours of their arrival.