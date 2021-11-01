New line of sanitisation products offers up to 72 hours protection from COVID-19

Kaieteur News – Eviter—a new line of products set to be introduced to the local market as part of the country’s fight to protect citizens against the spread of COVID-19, is said to offer up to 72 hours of protection against the virus.

The products to be sold and distributed via Azul Distributors Inc includes Eviter hand sanitizers, surface sanitizers, nebulizer sanitizers, antiseptic hand soaps, antiseptic creams etc.

The products are infused with nanotechnology—Nbelyax —which is deemed to be one of the most advanced antiseptics and disinfectants in the world.

Marketing Manager of Azul Distributors, Joel Cole explained that the Eviter line of products was developed by leading Mexican biochemical engineer Gabriela Leon whose work as the developer of the most advanced antiseptic and disinfectant has been lauded by scientists and medical experts around the world.

Cole noted that the intent is to improve protection and sanitization against the coronavirus for much longer than the commonly used alcohol-based sanitizers.

“It’s another layer of protection; a stronger weapon in the fight against COVID-19; a first of its kind for Guyana. There’s nothing else remotely close to providing this service in Guyana,” Cole stated.

Medical Expert attached to the company, Dr. Raveendranath Raghuram explained that the Eviter surface sanitizer protects surfaces from viruses [including Sars-Cov-2], germs, bacteria, fungi for up to 72 hours with just one application.

He explained that Nbelyax, the active ingredient in Eviter products, has won some of the most prestigious awards in its field.

According to Dr. Raghuram, unlike other products, DNA or RNA of pathogens in Eviter does not harm healthy cells.

“It is completely innocuous to people, plants and the environment; it only kills the bacteria and bad viruses.

This product is safe for use and it is 100 percent effective,” Dr. Raghuram said.

When compared with other products, Dr. Raghuram noted that while alcohol-based sanitizers work to kill viruses and bacteria only over a period of seconds, Eviter products continue working and remain effective for hours after.

As a result, Director of Azul Distributors, Riyadh Sankar said that there are plans to introduce the product to the Ministry of Health for use in schools and public buildings, along with the public’s ability to purchase from supermarkets and stores.

The surface sanitizer is being sold for $720 – 60ml; $1,450 – 250ml; $2,870 – $500ml; $5,740 – 1000ml and $94,500 – 5 gallon. The antiseptic hand soap is being sold for $950 – 60ml; $2,200 – 250ml; $4,300 – $500ml; $8,400 – 1000ml and $150,500 – 5 gallon.

The Director noted: “Even though the price might seem higher than the green [sanitizers] or Lysol, because of the fact that you do not have to spray over and over and over, you’re actually using one of these sprays that would be equivalent to five bottles of the other stuff. Because of that, it actually works out far cheaper.”

The Eviter sanitizers can be used in working areas and on electronic devices, in the home, in schools and any other place with a gathering of people.

In the meantime, Azul Distributors Inc. has secured the distributorship rights to import and distribute the Eviter line of products to the Guyana market. The products were approved locally by the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD).