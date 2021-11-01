Namilco Management Team afforded guided tour of GFF Providence Facility

Kaieteur News – A Management Team of the GFF Pioneering Youth Development Partner – National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) toured the National Training Centre (NTC) and also witnessed the GFF ATC Boys U-13Challenge Cup game between East Bank and Bartica which was won by the former, 2-1 on Saturday last.

A long time supporter of the sport in Guyana, Namilco has committed 30 Million Dollars to the Boys Under-17 National Intra-Association Tournament. President Forde conducted the tour of the facility, while discussing future collaborations with the company officials including venue branding opportunities with Finance Director Mr. Fitzroy McLeod and Marketing Manager, Ms. Alicia Anderson.

The NTC is being engineered as a state of the art Technical Center but will also be built to stage International matches.