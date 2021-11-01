Ministry launches short story writing competition on child safety for young writers

Latest update November 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has launched a short story writing competition for young writers on the topic of child safety.
The new initiative forms part of the ‘Every Child Safe’ campaign that was launched by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud in September, which seeks to tighten the grip on issues surrounding child abuse in Guyana.
The age group being targeted in the competition is 12 years old and under, with the word limit being 250. Entries being sent to the Ministry must be completed with the participant’s name, address, age and contact numbers.
The 10 best stories will be published in a special book produced by the Ministry and young authors with winning entries will receive prizes. Submissions can be sent to the Ministry’s East and Lamaha Streets, Georgetown location, or can be emailed to [email protected] The deadline is November 11, 2021.
Nov 01, 2021Kaieteur News – City side Fruta Conquerors needled home team Rising Stars to lift the inaugural Region #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup when the final was contested on Saturday night at...
Nov 01, 2021
Nov 01, 2021
Nov 01, 2021
Nov 01, 2021
Oct 31, 2021
Kaieteur News – Prior to the 2015 election, no one in and out of Guyana believed that the WPA would have state power.... more
Kaieteur News – The only delusion within the PNC/R has to do with those who continue to peddle the narrative that there... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]