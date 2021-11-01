Ministry launches short story writing competition on child safety for young writers

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has launched a short story writing competition for young writers on the topic of child safety.

The new initiative forms part of the ‘Every Child Safe’ campaign that was launched by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud in September, which seeks to tighten the grip on issues surrounding child abuse in Guyana.

The age group being targeted in the competition is 12 years old and under, with the word limit being 250. Entries being sent to the Ministry must be completed with the participant’s name, address, age and contact numbers.

The 10 best stories will be published in a special book produced by the Ministry and young authors with winning entries will receive prizes. Submissions can be sent to the Ministry’s East and Lamaha Streets, Georgetown location, or can be emailed to [email protected] The deadline is November 11, 2021.