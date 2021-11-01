Man killed after speaking with foreign women

Kaieteur News – Just 45 minutes after midnight, Tony Birza, a 24 year-old Venezuelan called Bush was allegedly murdered by an acquaintance at Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo.

Police reports disclosed that on Saturday about 19:00 hours, the victim and his brother were imbibing at a shop in Ruby Backdam. About 21:35 hours, they both left the shop and proceeded on Ruby Backdam road, heading home on a bicycle.

Whilst heading home, Bush stopped at a shed which is situated on the eastern end of the said road to engage two Spanish girls. It was during this time he was approached by the suspect and a heated argument ensued.

Kaieteur News understands that the row led to the suspect removing a long, shiny object from his pants waist and dealing the victim one stab to the left side of his abdomen. The suspect then made good his escape on foot to an unknown destination.

An alarm was raised by the victim’s brother, which resulted in several persons in the area coming to their assistance.

The police were later summoned and the body subsequently escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where it was seen and examined by Dr. Tewarhri, who pronounced the victim dead on arrival. His body is now at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, where it awaits a post mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

The hunt for the known suspect continues.