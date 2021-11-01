Guidance should come from the best

Latest update November 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
The position that the current administration has taken on Ghana is of concern. At best, the Ghanaians are a case study of what not to do. Beyond such an evaluation of their projects in the oil & gas sector we as a Nation should not depend on them for guidance. Instead, we should be leveraging our relationships with the nations that have been the most successful in the Sector over the long term. Their experience dwarf’s that of Ghana. By working with Ghana on the proposed gas-to-shore project, we will also be placing ourselves at a disadvantage by depending on partners who have suffered from corruption and poor fiscal management of their sector. If the saying “birds of a feather flock together” holds true, then our nation should instead be seeking successful partners to guide our economic development.
A number of nations have found themselves with excess gas after undertaking these expensive projects, and there is a supply distribution problem in the liquified natural gas market. Having a mobile option, which allows for the exportation and sale of our natural gas is a step in the correct direction when preparing to invest in such an economic undertaking. The local and international market demand and supply forecast needs to be a key driver in the decision-making. This unfortunately has been the downfall of several countries new to the sector. Corruption and greed have prevented good decisions from being made in the best interest of country. We as a Nation must avoid making those mistakes as we develop and remember to put the wellbeing of our Country and our Citizens as the most important consideration in our decision-making process.
Best regards,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
Chairman
The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana
