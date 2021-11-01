GTT Guyana Open Golf… Kishore dethrones Persaud to take 2nd title; London is female winner

Kaieteur News – Avinda Kishore and Shanella London turned in sterling performances to be crowned male and female champions respectively when the GTT Guyana Open Golf tournament concluded yesterday at the Lusignan Golf Club.

The 27-year old Kishore dethroned defending champion Avinash Persaud who held the title for 10 years, including six straight wins, to take his second title. London and former champion Christine Sukhram were both tied on 160 gross overall, however London prevailed after having a better second day, where she shot 79 gross, while Christine scored 81.

London recorded a score of 81 on Saturday while Christine chalked 79. This is also her second title. Joaan Deo placed third with a score of 165. She also had the best net with 136 ahead of Anasha Ali on 140.

Playing in the male 0-9 flight, Kishore, with a handicap of three had a gross score of 137, while Persaud scored 145 and Kassim Khan placed third on 150. Kishore was underpar on both days.

Rakesh Harry won the 10-18 category with a net score of 136 and a gross score of 155, while Videsh Persaud took the 19-28 division. He scored 130 net and 172 gross.

The full results are as follows:

Overall: Shanella London 160 Gross (won on a countback; had a better second day…79 Christine 81). Christine Sukhram 160, Joaan Deo 165.

Net: Christine Sukhram 136, Anasha Ali 140

Male 0-9: Avinda Kishore 137 Gross, Avinash Persaud 145, Kassim Khan 150

10-18: Rakesh Harry Best Net 136, Gross 155

19-28: Videsh Persaud 130 Net, 172 Gross. (Zaheer Mohamed)