Fruta Conquerors are Region #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup champs

Nov 01, 2021 Sports

Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams (standing right) and Mayor Gifford Marshall (stooping left) pose with the winning Fruta Conquerors FC following the presentation of prizes.

Kaieteur News – City side Fruta Conquerors needled home team Rising Stars to lift the inaugural Region #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup when the final was contested on Saturday night at the Bartica Community Centre Ground.
The match was a closely contested affair but it was the Fruta boys who would net the lone and winning goal of the match in the 83rd minute to lift the Kenneth Williams/Regional Chairman Trophy. For their efforts, Rising Stars were also presented with a trophy; compliments of the Regional Chairman.
The third place match, an all Bartica affair ended in victory for Beacon FC by a 2-0 margin over Middle Mazaruni Warriors. Beacon was rewarded with the Mayor of Bartica sponsored trophy. Rising Stars Dellon jones was declared the Most Valuable Player of the competition and received a trophy compliments of The Trophy Stall.
Meanwhile, the Female encounter between GT Panthers and Bartica Golden Girls ended with the visiting team trouncing their hosts, 9-0 and was presented with the Mayors trophy.

MVP Dellon Jones receiving his trophy.

GT Panthers collecting the winning trophy from Mayor Gifford Marshall.

Fruta Conquerors Captain receiving the winning trophy from Regional Chairman, Kenneth Williams.

