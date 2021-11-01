Fruta Conquerors are Region #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup champs

Latest update November 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – City side Fruta Conquerors needled home team Rising Stars to lift the inaugural Region #7 Chairman Anniversary Challenge Cup when the final was contested on Saturday night at the Bartica Community Centre Ground.
The match was a closely contested affair but it was the Fruta boys who would net the lone and winning goal of the match in the 83rd minute to lift the Kenneth Williams/Regional Chairman Trophy. For their efforts, Rising Stars were also presented with a trophy; compliments of the Regional Chairman.
The third place match, an all Bartica affair ended in victory for Beacon FC by a 2-0 margin over Middle Mazaruni Warriors. Beacon was rewarded with the Mayor of Bartica sponsored trophy. Rising Stars Dellon jones was declared the Most Valuable Player of the competition and received a trophy compliments of The Trophy Stall.
Meanwhile, the Female encounter between GT Panthers and Bartica Golden Girls ended with the visiting team trouncing their hosts, 9-0 and was presented with the Mayors trophy.
