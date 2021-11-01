Desperate plea from residents of Uniform, Leguan, to Minister Juan Edghill

Dear Editor,

The vulnerable residents of Uniform, Leguan, have been experiencing undue calamity brought on, by non-resident sea defence contractor and rice farmer machinery traversing our roads. The sea defence contractor drives his machinery on average two return trips weekly, at high speed from King s Garden to Clairmont Beach, without the use of a flatbed hauler. This results in tremendous shaking/vibration of the homes next to the roads, which were not designed to withstand earthquake-like conditions. Some of these homes were built in the 1950, 60s and 70s. Residents are furious, because their homes are being destroyed, and could collapse from the constant earthquake-like condition created by each trip of the heavy-duty machinery. Question for the contractor: would you drive your machinery on the road in front of your home up and down like a rental car? It is incomprehensible that the Guyana Government has taken hundreds of millions in loan from the IMF to repair/build Sea Defence at Kings Garden, and less than a mile along the same Sea Defence at Clairmont, they have the same contractor removing thousands of tons of beach sand, which forms the only sea defence from the Atlantic Ocean. Residents are not allowed to take an ounce of sand from the same beach.

Also, a rice farmer, who is not a resident of Uniform, has destroyed Uniform Road to Kings Garden. This is a residential road and because of this farmers inconsiderate and contemptuous actions, these roads are impassable, unless you drive a tractor like his. My granddaughter fell in the mud many times, while going to the Richmond Hill Primary School. Many days, she was unsuccessful getting out of the muddy river, created by this non-resident farmer. Would this rice farmer put his siblings in a similar situation? Why should a student miss class because she cant use the only road to her school in 2021? This matter was brought to the attention of Guyanas President when he visited for the announcement of the crematorium; also, the District Council Chairman, and Councillors many times during 2021; to date, the residents have not had any help from anyone.

This contractor and rice farmer are not only destroying our homes, but also our roads, which the Guyanese Government has borrowed funds from the IMF to build. Large amounts of mud are also deposited on the roads, which creates a driving hazard and becomes a dust storm when it dries. Residents have waited for too long for quality of roads, now to have them destroyed by non-residents, simply put, this is eye-pass.

We are calling desperately and urgently, on the Honourable Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill to intervene immediately in the matters in this article. Deliver on your promise to hold these contractors and owners of machinery, who destroy our roads and properties, accountable for damages and prosecute via appropriate laws. Also, remove from current and future Guyanese public contracts.

Sincerest thanks,

Residents of Uniform Leguan