Congratulations to juvenile offender successful at CSEC

Latest update November 1st, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
The juvenile offender who secured passes in six (possibly seven) CSEC subjects (INews, Oct 28), must be congratulated and encouraged to excel further.
His feat is testimony of what can be achieved, if only we believe, what can be achieved, if we seek and grasp the opportunities presented. I wish him well in his future endeavours, and would urge others in similar situations to emulate the young man’s success to enrich their lives. The young man did it, you can too.
Shamshun Mohamed
