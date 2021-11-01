Aviator and wife hospitalised after accident in Kingston

Kaieteur News – An aviator and his wife are currently hospitalized at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) following an accident that took place on Saturday in Kingston around 12:00hrs.

The accident involved a motorcar, PLL 4477 which is owned and driven by Malcolm Chan-A-Sue, an 82-year-old man of Lot 56 Coralita Avenue, Bel Air Park Georgetown and minibus BSS 8899 owned and driven by Raymond Douglas, 28, of Lot 36 New Settlers Street, Mocha Village, East Bank Demerara. Both vehicles collided at the intersection of High and Barrack Streets.

According to police, Sue was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Barrack Street when he failed to acknowledge a stop sign at the intersection and as a result, collided with Douglas’s minibus.

Kaieteur News understands that Sue, while approaching the intersection where a stop sign was placed, failed to stop and continued to proceed east across the road where he collided with Douglas.

The minibus hit the right side of Sue’s motorcar causing him to lose control, which caused him to collide with another motorcar, PWW 5212 that was parked on the eastern side of the parapet.

Subsequently, the occupants of the minibus, Deon Thomas, 32 , of Lot 197 North Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Shellon Marks, 26, of Lot 56 Melanie Damishana ECD, were taken to the GPHC where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and sent away.

However, Mr. Chan-A-Sue, an aviator, along with his wife Margaret Chan-A-Sue, who were the occupant of his vehicle at the time of the accident were both admitted to the hospital in the respective male and female surgical wards.

Further investigations into the matter are ongoing.