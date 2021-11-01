24-year-old mom and baby girl die hours apart at New Amsterdam Hospital

– Investigation launched

Kaieteur News – Regional Chairman, David Armogan disclosed to Kaieteur News yesterday that the New Amsterdam Hospital has commenced an investigation into the deaths of a mother and her baby just hours apart.

Dead is Devi Samaroo, 24, of Lot 85 Bloomfield Village, Corentyne, Berbice and her newborn baby girl. The baby died on Saturday while Samaroo died Sunday morning, relatives said.

Mahendrawattie Shewnauth, the mother of Samaroo said she and her relatives took her to the New Amsterdam Hospital on Friday after she was experiencing labour pains. She was subsequently admitted to the hospital and after an examination, she had only dilated to 4 cm. Taking this into account, they left and returned Saturday morning.

“When me go morning now (Saturday) and go to the ward fuh carry some things in a bag, the nurse dem say, let me check the labour room. When I rap on the door, they take long to answer me and when dem do come out, dem say she gone in and me can’t talk with she and they collected the bag from me. Dem tell me to wait to collect back the bag and then later, the nurse ask me who I want to speak to and me tell dem Devi Samaroo and she said I can’t see she,” the grieving mother said.

The woman explained that she returned around noon on Saturday and was subsequently told that her granddaughter died. She was also told that she could not see the newborn until Monday after the post mortem is done.

“Dem tell we that we can’t get to see the baby and we can’t get the baby to carry away today (Saturday) and me go back for 4:00pm to find out to see the baby and when we go, dem nah want show the pickney,” she said. Kaieteur News understands that when the grieving woman went home and subsequently returned to the hospital yesterday around 6:00am, she was informed that Samaroo had died.

Husband of the dead woman, Sunil Partab, 28, said his wife had no illnesses nor complications during her pregnancy. However, on Thursday, he took her to the Port Mourant Hospital after she was experiencing some fever and vomiting. The nurses, he said, gave her two injections and saline. Shortly after, they left for home. He said she was feeling better on Thursday night but it was later on Friday when she began experiencing signs of labour and they rushed her to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was admitted. He found out during visiting hours on Saturday that his baby had died.

“I asked to speak to my wife, and they said, I can’t speak to her because she deh in the delivery room and when I asked to see the baby, they said, how I can’t see the baby because the baby already deh in the mortuary. So, me wait till 3:30pm and we had to beg to see her. It was then that dem bring she out in the wheelchair.

“She said the doctor dem check back the baby heartbeat about 3:30 in the morning (Saturday) and that the baby was okay and then at 5:00am, she deliver. So, me ask she when the baby come out, if the baby was moving and she said she didn’t see the baby move but that she wasn’t in her full sense and the napkin, the baby mess on the napkin,” he said.

Partab explained that they decided to go home and return Sunday morning but when they did, he was then informed that his wife had died nearly an hour before they arrived. He said, he again pleaded with the nurses to see his baby and his wife but they denied him. He eventually got a glimpse of his baby at the mortuary’s door. The baby was wrapped in a white piece of cloth. He subsequently saw his wife’s body too.

He said she was lying naked with “blood all over pon she and the bed sheet.” They were told by a doctor that Samaroo died from haemorrhaging, but the family is demanding justice for their deaths.

He said, “If they would have talk to us in the first place since the baby dead, we wudda been more understanding but when you go there to do something, you have to beg like dog there.”