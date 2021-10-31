Sampson’s brace maintains East Bank’s unbeaten run as Bartica suffer first

GFF ATC Boys’ U-13 Challenge Trophy…

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Academy Training Centre (ATC) Boys’ Under-13 Challenge Trophy continued yesterday at the National Training Center, Providence, EBD where Levi Sampson netted a brace to fire the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) side to their first group game win against Bartica in a match that finished 2-1.

The 35th-minute per half game kicked off just after 13:00hrs and in the 14th minute of play, Levi Sampson put the home team ahead with a well crafted goal following a good build up in eth attacking third.

But seven (7) minutes later, the Bartica team which had defeated Essequibo Coast /Pomeroon FA 6-0 in their opening game at the Bartica Community Centre one week ago, equalized through a powerfully taken shot from about 15 yards out, Ezekiel Baldeo’s bullet like strike went through the hands and legs of the EBFA goalie to leave the game tied 1-1 at the half way mark.

The game went back and forth with a few nerve racking plays at both ends of the pitch but a 53rd minute strike from Sampson was the deciding goal as the EBFA completed a well crafted victory. Sampson kept his composure to slot past Bartica’s custodian as he made full use of his one v one opportunity.

Despite a few last ditch attempts to get back into the game, Bartica were locked out as the EBFA lads held on for their first win in two matches, the other being a draw against the Rupununi FA team when they came from behind to earn an equal share of the points 1-1. (Calvin Chapman)