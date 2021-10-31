Sampson’s brace maintains East Bank’s unbeaten run as Bartica suffer first

Latest update October 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 31, 2021 Sports
GFF ATC Boys’ U-13 Challenge Trophy…
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Academy Training Centre (ATC) Boys’ Under-13 Challenge Trophy continued yesterday at the National Training Center, Providence, EBD where Levi Sampson netted a brace to fire the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) side to their first group game win against Bartica in a match that finished 2-1.
The 35th-minute per half game kicked off just after 13:00hrs and in the 14th minute of play, Levi Sampson put the home team ahead with a well crafted goal following a good build up in eth attacking third.
But seven (7) minutes later, the Bartica team which had defeated Essequibo Coast /Pomeroon FA 6-0 in their opening game at the Bartica Community Centre one week ago, equalized through a powerfully taken shot from about 15 yards out, Ezekiel Baldeo’s bullet like strike went through the hands and legs of the EBFA goalie to leave the game tied 1-1 at the half way mark.
The game went back and forth with a few nerve racking plays at both ends of the pitch but a 53rd minute strike from Sampson was the deciding goal as the EBFA completed a well crafted victory. Sampson kept his composure to slot past Bartica’s custodian as he made full use of his one v one opportunity.
Despite a few last ditch attempts to get back into the game, Bartica were locked out as the EBFA lads held on for their first win in two matches, the other being a draw against the Rupununi FA team when they came from behind to earn an equal share of the points 1-1. (Calvin Chapman)
Oct 31, 2021GFF ATC Boys’ U-13 Challenge Trophy… Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Academy Training Centre (ATC) Boys’ Under-13 Challenge Trophy continued yesterday at the...
Oct 31, 2021
Oct 31, 2021
Oct 31, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – Here are the words of Mr. Ralph Ramkarran in his last Sunday column, “The political gridlock that... more
Kaieteur News – The slowdown in the transportation of goods and services will spoil many persons’ Christmas. Already... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]