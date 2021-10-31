Latest update October 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Precious Angels Charity donates $1.5M to Special Needs schools

Oct 31, 2021

Kaieteur News – On Friday, Precious Angels Charity, a non-profit organisation whose mission is to raise awareness on the rare neurological disability Rett Syndrome, in collaboration with Mohamed’s Enterprise has donated some $1.5 million to several schools for children with special needs.
Those institutions that benefited from the donation are Gifted Hands Learning Academy, St. Barnabas School, MET Pride Academy, and the Autism School.
The handing over ceremony took place at Mohamed’s Enterprise located at Lombard Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown. Donations were in the form of cash as well as gifts to the students.
In an invited comment, representative of the charity organisation, Isha Khan, told Kaieteur News that “we are hoping to establish a cure for Rett Syndrome in Guyana or start a Rett Syndrome clinic to help kids be diagnosed with Rett Syndrome at an early stage in their life.”
However, she explained that the Charity usually hosts walk-events to bring awareness to the rare disease. But due to the pandemic, she said, this was put on hold.
“Every year we have an annual fundraising event… but this year we’ve been affected by the COVID-19 virus, we were not allowed to have our public, annual walk or public event, so we decided to invite the schools and the representatives of some of the schools to give them gifts and some money,” Khan said.
Rett Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development, resulting in severe mental and physical disability. It is estimated that about one in 12,000 girls born each year is affected but is rarely seen in boys.

