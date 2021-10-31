It happened in America, it is worse in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Most politicians are unprincipled individuals, who cannot and should not be trusted.

Guyanese politicians, from both sides of the divide, number among the worst of the worst, given their predations and histories, most still concealed, in this country. This was what came to light in the United States of America, of all places, in a recent explosive media article. If it happened in watchful, mature, and supposedly ethical America, then it can happen here, and does in ways too incredible to absorb.

The October 24th headline from the Rolling Stones piece was scorching and unsparing: “Jan 5th protest organizers say they participated in ‘dozens’ of planning meetings with Members of Congress and White House staff.” Americans died because there is this claim now surfacing that lawmakers in the hallowed United States Congress were part and parcel of “planning meetings” on how to deny the democratic process, and so as to fulfill the megalomaniac ambitions of an unhinged leader.

To call such “planning meetings” barely touches the surface and is a bit of an understatement with a neutral sheen. We at this paper call them for what they were: the conspiratorial gatherings and conversations and visions of criminal conspirators to derail a tried-and-true process. One may expect over eager assistants, all unelected, to get carried away, and lose sight of the ideals that they are there to represent, the blood shed on domestic and foreign battlefields to make possible a certain way of life, which emphasises the will of the people but not members of the august United States Congress, as is asserted.

History relayed to the world that, at other times, other unelected men fought hard and dirty to maintain their leader in power, and by any means necessary. Names like John Dean and John Ehrlichman and others, engaged in lawlessness to retain Richard Nixon in the White House. Now, here it is, a half century later, in 2021, other names are called, and for the sole purpose of maintaining someone who could be called delusional in the highest office in the United States.

When politicians, Congressional members and their party’s leader(s), join forces to defeat lawful processes, by participating in the unlawful, then a Rubicon is crossed, and from which there can be no returning, no condoning, no pardoning.

In Guyana, our equivalents to America’s Congress and the White House are parliament, and the Office of the President. We have had more than our share, over the years and decades in dirty tricks and criminal conduct (heinous and wanton) from our own Presidents and our own lawmakers. They have stolen, cheated, and lied. They have orchestrated and been the intellectual authors of one criminal assault after another on the peoples and conscience of this nation. Elections and projects, governance and ethical leadership have all been guillotined in service of what enhances power, what neutralises adversaries, some real, others imagined. And sometimes, as we all know, the final solution is put to work to liquidate those who are seen as threats, and stand in the way.

What was terrible before, given the handiworks of Guyanese political leaders and their surrounding casts of willing ministers and public servants, now takes on an even worse character these days, with the arrival of oil. The insatiable greed for riches is made possible by the pursuit of absolute power and total control. It is now to the point where what they say the law is, that is it, and no more.

Guyanese political leaders conspire with their criminal cabals, collaborate with foreign oil powers, to rip the guts out of the hopes and dreams of citizens. Just like some of America’s Congressional presences, they meet with inner circles and supporters, who share the same criminal objectives, then turn right around, and deceive the people as to their plots and banditries. Guyana’s political leaders mislead and misuse their power relative to the nation’s resources, such as oil, the treasury, and project awards, among others. Then, they complete the circle in the way they misinform the public and keep it divided in hate-filled camps.

While U.S. Congress members were conspiring secretly, they were publicly falsifying and stonewalling. Examine Guyanese politicians, and the record is worse still.