Grading, labelling and packaging agri. produce according to standards

Kaieteur News – Today we bring the curtains down on the activities for Agriculture Month 2021, observed under the theme “Transforming our food system, achieving food and nutrition security,” but efforts to transform the sector and our food system must be continuous. In so doing, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) is urging stakeholders to utilise the variety of National Standards applicable to enhancing agro processes, products and services.

Among the National Standards, which are available at the GNBS, are those for the grading of fruits and vegetables, food safety, and specifications for labelling and packaging of agro-processed items.

For fresh agriculture produce, the GNBS has grading standards, which contain requirements and specifications to help producers, regulators, and consumers identify or categorise these produce. These standards help farmers and retailers to separate produce based on size, colour, freshness and a number of other characteristics. Stipulated grading requirements help to differentiate what is suitable for a particular use. Some of these standards also cover labelling, packaging, storage, hygiene and sanitation requirements.

There are close to 30 of these grading standards available at the GNBS, which we would like more stakeholders, including farmers, to begin to use. We have grading standards for limes, pineapples, pumpkin, watermelons, cucumber, fresh ginger, hot peppers, cabbages, green plantains, sweet oranges, eddoes, bananas, grapefruits and so much more.

These grading standards, once implemented, are useful for many reasons including that they clearly communicate specifications, help to determine pricing and ensure that quality produce are delivered. Many of the standards were also adopted from the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ), hence conformance can aid in the access of local produce to regional markets.

In addition to grading standards, business owners who are moving to add value to their products through agro-processing, can also access National Standards to improve consumer confidence and overall profits. These standards include Specification for jams and jellies, Specification for salted and dried salted fish, Specification for coconut oil, Specification for cassava bread, Specification for fruit and, vegetable juices and drinks, Specification for spices and sauces, packaged coconut water, among others.

The standards relative to agro-processing seek to guide the processes of preparing, packaging and preserving of the various types of foods for sale. Many of these standards, which were adopted from the CODEX Alimentarius Commission address labelling, packaging, storage, handling and contamination, which are usually very important to consumers. Once implemented according to specifications, consumer preference for conforming products will increase.

To read more about the available standards, stakeholders are urged to visit the GNBS website and access the GNBS’ Standards Portal.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0066 or visit the GNBS Website: www.gnbsgy.org or WhatsApp 6924627.