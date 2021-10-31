‘Bully boss’ sets handyman on fire

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – A handyman is slowly recovering from second and third degree burns to his body after he was allegedly set on fire by his boss some six months ago.

The handyman, Darren Allen, 43, was reportedly doused with gasoline and set alight close to 23:00hrs on Tuesday, April 21, last, close to his work place – a wash bay and tyre shop located in the capital city.

According to Darren’s father Brian Allen, his son was set on fire by the man who manages the wash bay.The suspect was arrested two weeks ago and has since been released on station bail as police continue to investigate the matter. Kaieteur News understands that it was only recently that Darren decided to identify his attacker. According to his father, Darren was reluctant to tell police who had set him on fire because he is fearful of the suspect.

The man explained that his son suffers from mental illness but was well enough to work as a handyman at the wash bay. According to the elder Allen, he was happy that his son was working there because the suspect’s wife would treat him (Darren) well. What he did not know, Mr Allen related, was that his son was reportedly being bullied and taken advantage of by the very woman’s husband.

According to the man, he only learnt of this when he received the devastating news that someone had set his son on fire. Darren reportedly told his father that his boss would regularly beat him up with an iron bar.

On Tuesday, April 27, last, the suspect allegedly took his bullying to another level.

Darren told his father that the man approached him with a container of gasoline and gave him a cigarette. The man allegedly ordered him to “light up” the cigarette or receive a bullet to his leg.

Darren reportedly chose to light up the cigarette and as he was doing so the suspect allegedly doused him with the gasoline, causing him to be ignited.

It was revealed that some persons, who were nearby at the time, helped to extinguish the fire before rushing Darren to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical attention. He was admitted to the Burn Care Unit and remained there for more than three months before he was discharged.

Darren, this publication was informed, sustained second and third degree burns to his head, neck, face, torso and limbs.

According to his father, the incident has scarred his son mentally as well. “He does sit down studying this thing; one day he blurted out to his mother, ‘mammy look at me, am I ugly?’ and she was moved to tears,” his father told Kaieteur News.