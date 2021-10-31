Latest update October 31st, 2021 12:59 AM

Boxing Home looms

Oct 31, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will soon have a place to call their own, according to President, Steve Ninvalle who reported that the GBA is in the process of securing a plot of land from the Government of Guyana, to establish what will be their home for Amateur Boxing.

An artist’s impression the proposed GBA Home of Boxing.

The approximately $50M facility, when completed, will have a 20-room dormitory, kitchen area, and a state-of-the-art gym. With an artist’s impression and ‘plan’ already in place, Ninvalle revealed that on completion, the facility will be the first of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean.
The idea, Ninvalle reasoned, is to make Guyana the ‘hub’ for boxing in the Caribbean, where countries will come to prepare and train for major tournaments. He added that already, boxers in the Region are using the Land of Many Waters as a base for their camps, pointing to the three boxers currently in Guyana from Trinidad and Tobago getting ready for the Junior Pan Am Games in Cali, Colombia.
Earlier this year, T&T’s Aaron Prince also used Guyana as his location to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics. “So this will be more than just a home for Guyana. You can look at it as a home for the Caribbean. We have some of the best boxers in the English-speaking Caribbean, so right now we’re seeing boxers already coming here,” Ninvalle said.
Ninvalle, who also serves as Vice President of the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC), thanked Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, and the Government of Guyana, for their continued support of amateur Boxing.

 

