3 more COVID deaths, 104 new cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported that three more persons have died as a result of COVID-19 complications. It was reported that two patients died from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) – an 86-year-old man whose vaccination status is unknown, died on October 29, and a 75-year-old unvaccinated woman died on October 30. The other patient is a 58-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice -Corentyne); her vaccination status is unknown and she died on October 27. Meanwhile, the Ministry recorded 104 new COVID-19 infections.

The new cases were recorded in Region Three which has 12 cases, Region Four which has 42 cases, Region Five which has seven cases, Region Six which has 23 cases, Region Seven which has two cases, Region Eight which has five cases and Region 10 which has three cases.

In addition, the MOH said that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 65 patients are in institutional isolation, and 2,758 are in home isolation. To date, 31,795 persons have recovered from the disease.