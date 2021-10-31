3 more COVID deaths, 104 new cases

Latest update October 31st, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 31, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported that three more persons have died as a result of COVID-19 complications. It was reported that two patients died from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) – an 86-year-old man whose vaccination status is unknown, died on October 29, and a 75-year-old unvaccinated woman died on October 30. The other patient is a 58-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice -Corentyne); her vaccination status is unknown and she died on October 27. Meanwhile, the Ministry recorded 104 new COVID-19 infections.
The new cases were recorded in Region Three which has 12 cases, Region Four which has 42 cases, Region Five which has seven cases, Region Six which has 23 cases, Region Seven which has two cases, Region Eight which has five cases and Region 10 which has three cases.
In addition, the MOH said that 17 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 65 patients are in institutional isolation, and 2,758 are in home isolation. To date, 31,795 persons have recovered from the disease.
Oct 31, 2021GFF ATC Boys’ U-13 Challenge Trophy… Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Academy Training Centre (ATC) Boys’ Under-13 Challenge Trophy continued yesterday at the...
Oct 31, 2021
Oct 31, 2021
Oct 31, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – Here are the words of Mr. Ralph Ramkarran in his last Sunday column, “The political gridlock that... more
Kaieteur News – The slowdown in the transportation of goods and services will spoil many persons’ Christmas. Already... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]