We nah need Exxon nah mo!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Ah hope nuff allyuh, wah deh buying up all dem land pun de coast, read de Waterfall paper yesterday. De paper report how a World Health Organization seh dat de sea level gan rise about 15 inches by de end ah de century.

Dem boys gan done dead and gan by den but nuff ah dem property gan end up under de sea. Georgetown gan become like Venice. Yuh gan need boat fuh go down town and shop because all dem stores pun Regent Street gan be pun stilts over water.

Imagine when yuh want bathe all yuh gah do is step out yuh door into de river outside. And if yuh gat food fuh cook, yuh gan sit down by yuh window, hang out yuh fishing rod and wait fuh dem fish bite. It gan be trouble though if yuh neighbour put out he hook and line at de same time and claim yuh haul in he fish.

Is nat dat de world gone crazy. Is mankind ears hard. But we Vee Pee and de Prezzie hoping de country gan turn rich because ah dem forests wah we gat. Dem boys wan tell dem fuh wake up before dah dream tun into a nightmare.

If as dem seh we gan providing all dis billions of US dollars in climate services, well den we done rich. We nah need oil. We nah gat fuh wuk no mo. Like Glenn Lall seh we can kack up we foot and drink whiskey all day because dem forests gan bring in billions each year.

Talk half and tell Vee Pee and Prezzie is time fuh wake up!