Trophy Stall backs Wiltshire Dominoes

Latest update October 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 30, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Trophy Stall has supported the Mark Wiltshire Dominoes tournament which is set for tomorrow at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam. The entity presented the first place trophy to the Organsier yesterday at their Bourda Market location.
Wiltshire said the tournament will be played on a four-game basis over six sittings and that $100,000 will be added to the prizes. He thanked Ramesh Sunich, proprietor of Trophy Stall for his input.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and the competition will be played under the Georgetown Dominoes Association rules. Double six time is 13:30hrs and teams are asked to be present at the venue at least 30 minutes prior to double six time. Teams can contact Wiltshire on 659 8672 to registration.
