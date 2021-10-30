Three year-end football tournaments being planned by the GFF

Latest update October 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Oct 30, 2021 Sports
– Vaccinated fans to be admitted
By Calvin Chapman
Over the years, local football fans have become accustomed to having a year-end tournament being played and, following an announcement yesterday by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) at their Section K Campbellville Headquarters, fans are in for a real treat this year; a triple treat to be exact.
During a press brief, head of the body, Wayne Forde, who is in his second term, made the announcement of the three tournaments which will include the usual Super-16 eleven-a-side competition that will be joined by a Futsal competition and for the first time, a Women’s competition.
Forde did not share all of the competition details inclusive of dates, venues and kickoff times but he did mention that the event will see all the players, supporting staff and technical team (everyone) being vaccinated to be part of the event.
He couldn’t ascertain whether persons would have to be fully vaccinated but he mentioned that the GFF is working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that all regulations and protocols are in place for a safe playing environment.
“I would like to be absolutely clear, only vaccinated players, officials, fans, and all other categories of stakeholders shall be permitted to participate in these activities,” the GFF Head reiterated.
So far, according to Forde, the feedback from the clubs has been positive since everyone understands the importance of being vaccinated and on the other hand, the amount of investment being placed into different programmes, and an outbreak of the covid-19 virus could prove very costly.
If all goes as planned, these tournaments could see the return of fans to live football; vaccinated of course, and the GFF is calling for all their traditional and non-traditional sponsors to come on board with some attractive packages being offered by their marketing team.
Last year, the GFF, in collaboration with the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, hosted the first sanctioned football tournament in Guyana since the pandemic but that event only had a total of four teams that were streamed lived with no fans being allowed in the venue.
Oct 30, 2021Kaieteur News – “Since 2018, the Berbice Cricket Board has placed special emphasis on the importance of education as we are fully aware that it is the key to success. We are therefore...
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Oct 30, 2021
Kaieteur News – Dear Mr. Winston Jordan, the Kaieteur News pays me. I cannot say that I am enamoured with my returns.... more
Kaieteur News – The PNC/R is like a pizza. You can change the ‘toppings’ all you wish, it will not alter the crust. The... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – It is nothing short of shocking to learn that, despite the fact that the world... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]