Three year-end football tournaments being planned by the GFF

– Vaccinated fans to be admitted

By Calvin Chapman

Over the years, local football fans have become accustomed to having a year-end tournament being played and, following an announcement yesterday by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) at their Section K Campbellville Headquarters, fans are in for a real treat this year; a triple treat to be exact.

During a press brief, head of the body, Wayne Forde, who is in his second term, made the announcement of the three tournaments which will include the usual Super-16 eleven-a-side competition that will be joined by a Futsal competition and for the first time, a Women’s competition.

Forde did not share all of the competition details inclusive of dates, venues and kickoff times but he did mention that the event will see all the players, supporting staff and technical team (everyone) being vaccinated to be part of the event.

He couldn’t ascertain whether persons would have to be fully vaccinated but he mentioned that the GFF is working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that all regulations and protocols are in place for a safe playing environment.

“I would like to be absolutely clear, only vaccinated players, officials, fans, and all other categories of stakeholders shall be permitted to participate in these activities,” the GFF Head reiterated.

So far, according to Forde, the feedback from the clubs has been positive since everyone understands the importance of being vaccinated and on the other hand, the amount of investment being placed into different programmes, and an outbreak of the covid-19 virus could prove very costly.

If all goes as planned, these tournaments could see the return of fans to live football; vaccinated of course, and the GFF is calling for all their traditional and non-traditional sponsors to come on board with some attractive packages being offered by their marketing team.

Last year, the GFF, in collaboration with the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, hosted the first sanctioned football tournament in Guyana since the pandemic but that event only had a total of four teams that were streamed lived with no fans being allowed in the venue.