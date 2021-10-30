Ten Berbice youths benefits from Educational Grants under GCB/Dave West Indies Import programme

Kaieteur News – “Since 2018, the Berbice Cricket Board has placed special emphasis on the importance of education as we are fully aware that it is the key to success. We are therefore delighted that our parent body, the Guyana Cricket Board has joined hands with us in the quest to get youths to understand the importance of an educational background.”

Those were the words of Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President Hilbert Foster at a presentation ceremony to hand out grants to ten youth cricketers at the St Francis Center in Rose Hall Town under the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB/Dave West Indian Imports Educational Trust Fund.

The players who received the grants worth $20,000 each were drawn from across the County and were selected by the management of the different teams; they are Navin Boodwah, Vivik Singh, Ramzan Koobeer, Devindra Samaroo, Dhanesh Prabudial, Adrian Hetmyer, Michael Cort, Geovanni Amsterdam, Joel Lall and Isaih Seeouni.

The players are from BCB member clubs – Ebinburg , Blairmont, Achievers, Albion, Mt Sinai, Rose Hall Canje, Kildonan, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne and Whim. Foster who is also Vice President of the GCB disclosed that ten players would benefit in Essequibo and Demerara each under the Trust Fund which is being sponsored by New York based businessman, Dave Narine. In the presence of Government Ministers Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues, Foster reminded the attentive youths of the importance of staying in school and completing their educational careers. He stated that in his mind, education is more important that sports as less than one percentage of the current youth players would go on to become professionals.

What you learn in school he stated can never be taken from you and would shape the course of your life in the future. Foster, who has led a massive pro-education campaign in Region Six disclosed that hundreds of youths have received educational grants from the BCB as part of a comprehensive developmental plan.

Another twenty would receive $20,000 next month under the BCB Patron Fund. The BCB President expressed thanks to the GCB and Dave Narine for the investment. Narine, he noted is a true friend of Berbice and Guyana’s cricket and wished him the best in the future.

Minister Rodrigues who handed over the grants to the players congratulated both cricket boards for investing in education. She stated that with education, impossible dreams can become reality. She urged the cricketers to always strive for excellence and to become the best of the best. Minister Croal joined with his colleague to congratulate the GCB and BCB for their wisdom in investing in the educational sector. Each of the awardees received a $20,000 gift voucher which can be redeemed at the New Amsterdam branch of Metro Stationery and Computers Store for educational materials they would need to attend classes.