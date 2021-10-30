Teacher Maurice Waddell tops class at GFF/Bartica FA Introductory Referees Course

Kaieteur News – The Referees pool in Bartica was recently increased when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) through its Referees Department headed by Dion Inniss presented certificates to those who participated and excelled at an Introductory Course.

The presentation took place at the Bartica Community Centre Ground on Saturday last and was attended by Inniss who is Head of Refereeing, Bartica Footbakll Association President Alden Marslow, GFF Executive Member Carmel Williams and Referee Fitness Instructor, Tyrone Tyrell.

The most outstanding official was Maurice Waddell, a School teacher by profession while creditable performances were recorded by Orin Blair and Vince Hopkinson who were all presented with tokens for their exemplary performances.

Inniss who handed out the certificates said that he was pleased with the level of commitment shown by the participants throughout the Course and is confident that once they stay the course and continue to update themselves as well as keep fit, the sky is the limit.

Inniss commented: “These trainee referees were all encouraged to continue to study the laws of the game, continue to focus on their fitness training and no doubt, they will reach high heights in this craft once discipline is key.”

The new officials were given the opportunity to officiate in the Inter Academy Under-13 match between Bartica and Essequibo/Pomeroon which the former won 6-0.

“For many of them, this was their first opportunity in officiating and they were very excited about it. As the tournament continues, they’ll be able to officiate and be observed by Technical Instructors and as they mature, they’ll be given opportunities to do games at higher levels.”