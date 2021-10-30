RHTY&SC and BCB honor Ministers Croal and Rodrigues with highest awards

Ministers hail outstanding work of both organizations

“Both of you are positive examples that we would be delighted to have our young cricketers in the Ancient County use as role models. We are seeking to develop a culture of hard work, dedication, discipline and both of you are perfect examples of these. The two organisations I am involved in, would like to honor you as positive role models.”

The words of Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) President and Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC), Hilbert Foster at an impressive ceremony at the St Francis Center in Rose Hall Town as the two organisations presented their highest awards to Ministers of Housing and Water Colin Croal and Susan Rodrigues.

The Club presented both Ministers with their Dolphin Award of Excellence while the Berbice Cricket Board handed over the Tribute to Heroes Award. Foster stated that the Dolphin Award is the highest award of twelve that the club shares out on an annual basis and is specially reserved for outstanding friends of the club and persons they like club members to emulate.

A total of seventy persons have received the award to date which has a maximum of one hundred awardees. Among the other awards of the club are, the Zenith Award of Excellence for club members, Tribute to Heroes, Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers, Tribute to Medical Workers and Tribute to Retired Teachers.

Awardees have included Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Minister Charles Ramson. Minister Vickram Bharrat, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Bakewell CEO Rajendra Ganga and Namilco CEO, Bert Sukhai.

The BCB Tribute to Heroes award is given specially to outstanding past players, friends of Berbice cricket and positive role models. Minister Croal, who was born in the County stated that he has been following the outstanding work of both organisations and was very impressed with the high standards they have set for others to emulate.

The Senior Minister hailed the outstanding leadership of Foster and urged him to uphold the good work he was doing. Noting that sports was a vital part of nation building, Minister Croal spoke on the importance of team unity, discipline and a positive mind.

In a special pitch to the Club and BCB, he urged them to network with a cricket clubs in Region One, where he serves as the Patron. Foster immediately accepted the offer and has committed to assist the club with cricket gears, educational materials including the historic Coaching Manual and some coaching if arrangements can be worked out.

Minister Rodrigues in a passionate and well received speech urged the young players present to always strive to be the best they can be. She spoke at length of the importance of an educational background, staying grounded and for aiming for the sky despite the obstacles along the way. Like her colleague, Minister Rodrigues congratulated both organisations on their efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of youths and stated that she was willing to play a part in upcoming activities especially the promotion of education and social skills.

The Ministers expressed thanks to the management of the two organisations for honoring them. They both receive plaques, medal of excellence, framed certificates and two special gifts each while the BCB also handed over special Berbice caps along with a copy of Mortimer George book on Berbice cricket.

Regional Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain and Regional Executive Officer Navindra Persaud were among the other special invitees present at the ceremony.