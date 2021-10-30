Prison escapee captured in minibus en route to Parika

– reportedly collected money from overseas uncle for trip to Suriname

Kaieteur News – The confessed killer who escaped from the Lusignan Prison on Thursday had his trip to neighbouring Suriname called off yesterday after cops captured him in a minibus that was bound for Parika East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Kapildeo Gangadin had waited until all the prisoners at the Lusignan Prison were accounted for, before making his escape from the quarantine section by scaling the fence sometime around 04:045hrs. Kaieteur News was reliably informed that his intention was to flee to neighbouring Suriname.

However, his plan was thwarted after someone tipped police that he was spotted in a minibus en route to Parika. Ranks intercepted that minibus around 09:30hrs in the vicinity of Onderneeming, on the West Bank Demerara (WBD) and Gangadin was captured.

He was later questioned by investigators and told them that he was actually heading to Suriname and had gotten money for the trip from an overseas uncle. Gangadin said that he tried to outsmart police by not using the Berbice route, which is much quicker because he knew that they would be looking for him.

The confessed killer even recounted the details of how he escaped from prison and ended up in a minibus bound for Parika. Gamgadin said that he had picked his foot cuffs on Thursday morning and then used a wood to scale the fence located aback of where he was held.

He then quickly crept through a farm and climbed over a gate located there. The confessed killer recalled that as he was about to make a step forward, he noticed that security personnel from the prison was passing by and decided to hide. When they were gone, Gangadin reportedly crawled through a dumpsite and then made his way into a backdam area and remained there until yesterday.

Gangadin subsequently decided to walk out the backdam area and reportedly met a man and told him that he was grazing some cows. After convincing the individual that he is a cattle famer, Gangadin asked the man for a phone call.

The individual agreed and Gangadin reportedly called his uncle who lives in Canada. The confessed killer said that he had told his uncle that he had just escaped from Lusignan Prison was in need of some cash.

He claimed that the uncle decided to assist and reportedly sent the cash, which he requested to the man whom he had requested the phone call from.

The individual after receiving the cash, handed over same to him.

He then continued his journey by heading to Montrose where he saw a police road block. He decided to walk around the roadblock and when he was a fair distance away, he joined a bus to Stabroek Market.

Upon his arrival, he took a haircut, shaved his face, and bought some clothes and a cell phone before joining a minibus to Parika. By that time however, the police had captured him before he got any further.

Kapildeo had confessed to murdering two people, a fisherman, Mukesh Mangra in January 2020 and 19-year-old Ganesh Persaud earlier this month.

He was charged and remanded to prison for both murders.