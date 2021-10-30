Latest update October 30th, 2021 12:59 AM

Ministry of Health records 6 more COVID-19 fatalities

Oct 30, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that six more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 910.
Guyana’s latest fatalities are that of five unvaccinated persons and a partially vaccinated person who all died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical institution.
According to the Health Ministry’s release, the fatalities are that of two women, a 63-year-old and a 46-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica); and that of four men, a 48-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 61-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), a 66-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 60-year-old from Region Four.
Meanwhile, in its latest COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 94 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,444. Out of that figure, 18,684 persons are women while 16,760 are men.
The dashboard also shows that 17 patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 68 persons in institutional isolation, 2,816 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 31,633 recoveries have been recorded.

